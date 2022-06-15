NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will kick off the fall semester with the introduction of new programs in high-demand fields to help meet the needs of the region’s growing workforce.

The programs, Cybersecurity Coding and Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) Solidworks, are designed for analytically minded students who enjoy the technical aspects of computers.

“The Cybersecurity Coding program was created under recommendation of the Information Technology Advisory Committee,” said Matthew Berg, associate dean of Career Programs. “The committee, consisting local professionals in the field, recognized the need for this program and worked with faculty to make it a reality. In today’s ever-changing technological environment, it is important for businesses to stay at the forefront of constant security threats. The graduates of this program will be able to help our local business partners maintain their vital information and continue to operate.”

The Cybersecurity Coding program will allow students to seek an associate degree, diploma or certificate. Students will explore specific technical paths that help prevent data breaches and cyberattacks, with emphasis placed on security concepts, programming language and ethical hacking. Students will also have opportunities to earn industry certifications, some of which include AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, Linux+, Security+ and Python Application Development. The college will also offer a Coding certificate program for students interested in learning the basics of programming language and web, programming and database foundations.

The CAD Solidworks certificate program is great for students who have an eye for detail and enjoy using design programs. It will cover technical skills, advanced software and hardware knowledge of a CAD system, and how to utilize advanced functions and features to solve complex modeling challenges.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of industrial design is expected to grow 6% through 2030, while information security is supposed to skyrocket 33%.

Registration for the fall semester is currently underway through Aug. 18. For more information on the new programs, contact Ricky Meadows at 252-638-4550 or meadowsr@cravencc.edu.