NEW BERN, N.C. – The Craven Community College Foundation was presented with a $2,500 donation from the Young Professionals of Craven County during the organization’s first social event of the year on Jan. 4. This donation will go toward the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Group Scholarship Endowment and brings the total to $20,000.

This endowment covers tuition assistance for students between 18 and 40 years of age in any workforce development program at the Volt Center. Craven CC has over 40 noncredit courses and programs that count toward continuing education units, or certification credentials in occupational training. These programs range from construction trades and hospitality occupations to diesel engine repair and more.

“We are thrilled to have this partnership with the Chamber’s Young Professionals Group,” said Dr. Ray Staats, Craven CC president. “New Bern is growing and thriving with a younger generation that will sustain our community’s positive momentum as older generations reach retirement age. This generous donation will allow more Volt Center students to complete hands-on trades programs that give them the skills they need to succeed in the workforce and to continue growing our local economy.”

YP of Craven County is a chapter of the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce for members between the ages of 21 and 45. Their mission is to bring professionals together to grow as individuals and as a community through volunteerism and fundraising. In 2023, their focus for fundraising was on this endowment. YP is passionate about the Volt Center, with several board members actively involved in its development as either program coordinators or instructors.

“A big part of the mission for YP is to help people grow personally and professionally,” said Bryan Wayne, president of the Young Professionals group. “We already continuously give back and show up to help with groups like Empty Bowls, Interfaith Refugees and Habitat, just to name a few. We wanted something to help people thrive more professionally so we decided the Volt Center would be a great choice.”

The Volt Center is a workforce development training center located near downtown New Bern. Its success has been made possible through a collaboration between Craven CC, the City of New Bern, Craven 100 Alliance, Craven County, the Golden LEAF Foundation, Harold H. Bate Foundation, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“This is a great example of individuals coming together to support our community,” said Charles Wethington, executive director of Institutional Advancement. “When we invest in individuals in our community, the community as a whole thrives.”

For more information on Craven CC’s Volt Center, including available programs, visit CravenCC.edu/Volt or call 252-633-0857.