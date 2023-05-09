NEW BERN – Craven Community College (Craven CC) will hold its 56th annual commencement ceremony this Friday at 9 a.m. on the New Bern campus.

The graduating class of 2023 consists of 615 students who earned a total of 1,156 degrees, diplomas, and certificates. This includes students from Craven CC, Craven Early College, and Early College EAST, as well as high school equivalency programs.

Graduates are required to assemble in Ward Hall by 7:30 a.m. for robing and lineup. There will be a reception for graduates and guests in Ward Hall immediately following the ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the commencement may be delayed or postponed. Please check the college’s website for an announcement by 6 a.m. on the morning of the ceremony, or call 252-638-7200 to hear a recorded announcement. Details and any updates will also be made available on the college’s social media pages and at https://cravencc.edu/graduation.