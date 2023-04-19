NEW BERN, N.C. -– Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Havelock campus is one of 35 locations across North Carolina hosting a Star Party through the NCSciFest, celebrating the night sky on Friday, April 21 from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. The event will include hands-on activities, virtual reality, and a sky tour from local astronomers. Telescopes will be available for use, or guests may bring their own.

“We are honored to be one of the 35 venues in the state who were chosen to host an event as part of the Statewide Star Party,” said Dr. Tanya McGhee, Craven CC Havelock campus dean. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the NC Science festival with the community and inviting the public to explore and celebrate the night sky.”

The NCSciFest is a month-long celebration of every science through the month of April. Each year celebrates hundreds of events focusing on fun and interactive science-based learning opportunities for students, families, STEM professionals, and educators.

This event is made possible through a generous grant from the North Carolina Space Grant. NC Space Grant is a NASA-funded grant program that promotes, develops, and supports aeronautics and space-related science, engineering, and technology education and training in North Carolina. Craven CC is a proud supporter of NASA initiatives, with a NASA Solar Ambassador on faculty.

The Star Party will be held on Craven CC’s Havelock campus, located at 305 Cunningham Blvd. This event is free and open to all ages. For additional information, visit https://ncsciencefestival.org/starparty.