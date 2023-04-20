NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College (Craven CC), in partnership with Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and NC State University, will finish the Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Students from West Carteret High School, Croatan High School, Havelock High School, and West Craven High School will compete to see which team has the Ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

Twenty-four students attended the kickoff event at Craven CC’s Havelock campus in January and were assigned engineering coaches from FRC East, who worked with each team weekly to build their vehicles. The completed vehicles will be flown, tested, and judged this Saturday at RC Field in Newport. After final judgement, teams have the option for a “dogfight” that allows all vehicles to fly at once. There are prizes for first, second, and third place teams, with first place earning a trophy to display at their school until the next competition.

This competition is an outreach between Craven CC, FRC East, and NC State University to provide hands-on STEM opportunities for high school students. There is a continued partnership between the two schools and FRC East to train engineers and place them in meaningful jobs aboard MCAS Cherry Point that support the fleet.

For more information, contact Havelock Campus Dean Dr. Tanya McGhee at 252-444-0739 or mcgheet@cravencc.edu.