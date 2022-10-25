NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will host an Engineering Spooktacular for Girl Scouts this Saturday.

Members of the media are invited to attend; however, this event is exclusively for Girl Scouts and registration is now closed. The event will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon in the STEM Center on the college’s Havelock campus.

Around 125 Girl Scouts, ranging from kindergarteners to high school seniors, will take part in a challenging day of spooky engineering activities. It’s all hands on deck for the first challenge, which requires participants to save a wiggly friend, Sam, from dark, treacherous, critter-filled seas.

Then it’s time to turn up the fright factor while kindergarten through third-grade girls craft a catapult and send spiders sky bound, then design and race batty cars.

Fourth and fifth graders will devise a creepy crawling spider robot and then learn to code robots to trick or treat for them.

Lastly, middle and high school girls will work side by side with engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East to craft an eerie, mysterious object from the shadows.