NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College’s Esthetics Technology program is now offering two new services to their public offerings and student certifications: microneedling and dermaplaning. Both services will be offered in the college’s esthetics salon by appointment beginning in March 2023.

“We are incredibly excited about these two new services that now fall within our scope of practice, which will be offered during the second semester of our program,” said Shelby Davis, Esthetics Technology program instructor. “This opportunity to have advanced, hands-on training and become certified prior to graduation is a great advantage for career placement once the students have taken their state boards. In addition, our students are now proving these services to our clients, allowing them to perfect a new skill.”

Tim Hamilton, owner of Grace Medical Equipment based out of South Carolina, trained and certified the first group of Craven CC students in microneedling and dermaplaning on March 6. He will continue to provide these certifications, among others, each spring for the Esthetics program. The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Arts Examiners established these practices under their scope in July 2022, and Craven CC adopted those services into the program shortly after.

Microneedling is a procedure that uses fine, sterilized needles that lightly puncture the skin to encourage collagen production. Dermaplaning is a non-invasive exfoliating procedure to reveal smoother and healthier skin. Both services help to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and can improve scarring.

Craven CC’s Esthetics Technology program provides hands-on experience in the art of skin care, general health and wellness, and basic dermatology. Upon graduating from this program, students are prepared to take the North Carolina Esthetic State Board Licensing Exam and are prepared to enter the workforce immediately. The program offers services to the public at a reduced cost, allowing students to serve the community and gain hands-on experience under the guidance of top-tier industry professionals. Information on registering for the program or booking services can be located at CravenCC.edu/Esthetics.