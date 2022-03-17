NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is working to expand its nursing program as the number of people getting into the field increases.

For over 50 years, the school has offered the program. Officials there said the expansion will add to everyone’s success.

“With this, we’ll be taking 32 students in the fall and 32 in the spring,” said Maureen Abraham, director of the college’s nursing programs. “And then we’ll be adding the eight already LPN students, which will allow us to graduate 40 in the spring and 40 in the fall. So a total of 80, compared to typically we’ve been graduating around 40 to 50 a year.”

The associate degree nursing program is now accepting applications for January 2023. Click here to learn more about the program and to sign up.