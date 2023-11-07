NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new pilot program will serve our Eastern North Carolina communities to help those in the juvenile justice system get back on their feet.

The Craven Community College Volt Center will offer training and employment opportunities, in partnership with the North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

The program is possible through a $746,000 grant to help kickstart the pilot program through the fall of 2026.



“If someone has been justice-involved, we want to make sure that they have a successful outcome, that they don’t feel like one decision has set them on a path that they can’t recover from,” said Craig Ramey, executive director of Community Engagement for CCC. “So we want to make sure that we can provide them with job training. And that’s something that can last with them for the rest of their lives.”

Some of the programs that people can get involved in are welding, carpentry, electrical, construction and diesel mechanics. Ramey added they’re grateful to be able to provide these classes at no cost to the students.