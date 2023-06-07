NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College started its eight-week construction academy this week.

The academy helps students find success through careers in construction trades at companies such as Nutrien and Trader Construction. Students will learn about tool safety and soft skills, like developing a resume.

“They will actually put on, utilize fall protective equipment, which is what we’re going over right now. So they’ll put on the body harnesses to hook up to the lanyard, hook up to a connection point,” said Eddie Foster, the dean of Volt Center at the college. “They’ll get an opportunity to work with all the various hand tools and power tools to take and do certain activities with that.”

So far, 17 students are in the program.