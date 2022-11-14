NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Recently, the Career Programs department at Craven Community College was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

The Gene Haas Foundation is one that donates to manufacturing education programs and the community. In 2020 alone, the foundation awarded more than $20 million.

The funds will be used for scholarships assisting students in the Computer-Integrated Machining program, as well as student competition teams.

“We are extremely honored to receive this grant for our manufacturing programs,” said Craven CC Computer-Integrated Machining instructor Alex Block. “Our students are being prepared to help fill the skills gap in our country. These funds will be used to ensure our students enter the workforce with the tools they need to succeed.”

These scholarship funds will be used for tuition, books and tools that are needed for the program. Up to $2,500 can also be used to sponsor a competition highlighting Craven CC’s CNC/Manufacturing program, such as SkillsUSA.

