Craven Community College to offer teacher prep programs this fall

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering two new teacher prep programs this fall.

Both programs are designed for students who plan to complete a bachelor’s degree in education from a four-year institution. The programs offer an associate degree in arts and science while preparing students for the education field.

CCC Dean, Liberal Arts & University Transfer at Craven Community College Dr. Betty Hatcher said the program gives students a true feel for the classroom.

“Each of the degrees have four education courses in it and they span a variety of concepts so that will let students know before they complete the degree whether they think they’ll like to be classroom teachers,” Hatcher said.

Registration is currently underway for the fall semester. For more information on the programs, call Hatcher at (252) 638-3745.