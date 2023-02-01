NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as part of the ‘Building Bridges’ program.

This program will make it easier for unemployed, underserved and formerly incarcerated CDL and forklift operations students to get an education.

Marica Tedder, the Workforce Development Program Manager for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina said the program will help these populations become self-sufficient members of society.

“Even though we support the community already, we wanted to figure out another way to spread our services and cast a net to individuals that need it most,” Tedder said.

The partnership is a first for both Craven Community College and the food bank.

“The businesses around here are looking for those who have those skills. and we thought what better way than to help provide those skills for those businesses,” said Tangye Middleton, the Workforce Development Coordinator for Craven Community College.

Because there is a need for those with trade skills, all tuition costs and other expenses will be funded.

“Those participants that are eligible for our program will not only get housing assistance transportation assistance but they will also get SNAP benefits, healthy food bank boxes that come from the food bank, and then they will get a weekly scholarship that will help them with other living needs,” Middleton said.

Tedder says Building Bridges will be part of their strategic plan for the next three years.

“The plan is to expand this program in the future. We want to be able to collaborate and spread education and resources and training to as many partners as possible and as many community partners as possible,” Tedder said.

For more about the Building Bridges program, click here.