NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College’s Small Business Center is looking for local business professionals interested in serving as speakers for small business educational events scheduled throughout the year. This opportunity can be in-kind service or contracted.

“This is an excellent opportunity for local professionals to engage our business community and help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to succeed in Craven County,” said Dr. Jeff Wilke, SBC director.

Topics include:

How to Start a Small Business

How to Find Your Customers

How to Write a Business Plan

Insurance for Your Small Business

Human Resource Management for Small Businesses

Financing Your Small Business

Marketing Your Small Business

Accounting and Basic Bookkeeping

Small Business Taxes

How to Prepare for a Small Business Loan

Website Management for Small Businesses

Legal Considerations for Small Businesses

Strategic Management for Small Businesses

Sources of Small Business Capital

In addition, the SBC is looking to fill a 29-hour Business Analyst/Trainer position.

“This position provides services to the county’s entrepreneurial community within guidelines established by the NC Small Business Network,” said Wilke. “You will have the opportunity to work with local startups, agencies, small businesses, or even freelancers.”

Anyone interested in these opportunities should submit a cover letter of interest, resume, or vita to: Precious Johnson, SBC Administrative Assistant at sbc@cravencc.edu. Please indicate “SBC Speaker” in the subject line. To learn more about the SBC, visit CravenCC.edu/SBC.