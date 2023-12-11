NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Students, faculty and staff at Creekside Elementary School gathered Monday to celebrate a top-notch educator.

In a surprise announcement, Craven County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recognized Nardi Routten as the Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year. She teaches fourth grade at Creekside Elementary School.

“The kids get me going. They keep me going. They keep me into this,” Routten said.

This is the second straight year Craven County Schools has had the honor of one of its teachers being selected on the regional level, CCS Superintendent Wendy Miller said. This title recognizes the dedication these instructors have toward education and their master teaching skills.

“The teacher that we’re naming today is very innovative and creative. She has detective activities going on in school. Kids come to school 45 minutes to an hour early to do extra learning activities. She’s just so creative and has a love of learning,” Miller said.

Routten will now move forward in the process of selecting the North Carolina Teacher of the Year, Miller added.

“Enjoy the ride. Don’t be afraid to ask someone. Don’t be afraid to say I don’t know how to do this because someone in your building will know how to do this and don’t be afraid to take risks,” Routten said.

Routten is set to join a pool of eight other regionally-recognized instructors as North Carolina Teacher of the Year candidates. Miller said the state-level honor will be announced in early 2024.