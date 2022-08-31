NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County.

To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is very concerning, saying this is the largest number of vacancies since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawson said of those 195 positions, 100 are certified staff such as teachers and school psychologists.

“This has been a concern all summer but we saw it coming,” Dawson said. “it is a national as well as a statewide issue with a shortage of teachers going into the profession.

“Our kids have lost a lot of learning, time and opportunity and it requires a little more of teachers to get our kids where they need to be.”

She said out of all the schools in the county, the middle schools have the most shortages.

“The certification is a little different in middle school. you have to be certified in each subject area,” Dawson said. “That is a tough age and that has definitely been a need for our county.”

Dawson said the school district has been doing everything they can to recruit and retain more teachers.

“We have been working with our universities, East Carolina and other universities, to recruit their teacher students teacher graduates and we really have been benefitted having student interns in our buildings,” Dawson said.

“If you have a four-year degree, we have something called alternative license, you can come and apply for a teaching job and we will work with you to see what credits you have and what classes you have taken to see whichever area will meet your needs.”

The school district is currently using substitutes to help fill in where needed. Dawson added that they’ve increased the substitute’s salaries for the school year.