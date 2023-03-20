NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The Board of Education in Craven County is seeking a new member for the Craven Community College Board of Trustees. After serving since 2013, Allison Morris has expressed her desire to step down.

The Board of Education added that it is grateful for the 10 years that Morris served as a representative.

Applicants interested in filling the vacant position must be Craven County residents and fit the criteria listed on the application. They must also include the required references before submitting to the Craven County Board of Education Central Services at 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC, 28562.

All application materials are to be submitted and received by 5 p.m. on April 21.

Applications will be reviewed by the Board of Education. Candidates will be selected for interviews at a later date in the Board of Education Central Services Building. The Board of Education plans to select a candidate for the vacancy by the June 15 Board of Education meeting.

Those interested in applying for the position, or seeking more information can contact Heather Nelder at heather.nelder@cravenk12.org.