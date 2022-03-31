NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Board of Education has announced an opening for one of its seats after a board member resigned on March 17.

Stefanie King resigned so she could “focus on her obligations and commitment to her career as a school leader.” She resigned during the most recent board of education meeting.

King currently serves as assistant principal at Ayden Middle School in Pitt County.

“I am deeply grateful for the service of Ms. King to the children and staff of Craven County Schools, and most especially to the families, she served in District 1,” Craven County BOE chairman Frances Boomer said. “We will greatly miss Ms. King, however, we completely understand that she must follow her heart and passion for making a difference.”

All interested candidates for the District 1 seat must fulfill the requirements listed on the application to apply for this seat. Interested individuals must submit their completed application with all required references to the Craven County Board of Education Central Services (3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562).

All application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Applicants are asked to address and submit all materials to the Board of Education in the care of Mrs. Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant.

Click here to access the application.

The Board of Education will review all applications that meet the requirements and select candidates for interview. Any eligible candidate must be prepared to interview on the afternoon of April 12 at the Board of Education Central Services Building. The board is hopeful to fill the vacancy by April 14 during the next Board of Education meeting.

If interested candidates have any questions or need to seek additional information, please contact Mrs. Heather Nelder, administrative assistant to the Board of Education via email at heather.nelder@cravenk12.org.