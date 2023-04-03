HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – April is the Month of the Military Child, a time dedicated to remembering and supporting the children of armed forces members serving both home and abroad.

Tucker Creek Middle School, near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, said around 25% of their students are connected to the military.

“So, there’s about 1,500 military active-duty connected students and there’s about 3,300 military-connected students,” said Craven County Schools Military Liaison Counselor Valerie Nasser.

Nasser said this month recognized the sacrifices made by the children of servicemen and women.

“Their parents may be off on a training or a deployment and they might miss birthdays, soccer games, graduations even. In supporting our military-connected students, we’re supporting their servicemember while they’re serving their country,” Nasser said.

Nasser added schools across Craven County will be celebrating in some way.

“From Havelock High School will have a color fun run, we’ve had spirit weeks, we’ve had breakfast with mom or dad, we’ve even had a mini Marine Corps ball at Brinson Elementary, so they’ll all look different, but every one of our schools will recognize military-connected students,” Nasser said.

The Craven County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the contributions of these youth.

“They bring a lot to our community because they have different perspectives, they’ve lived in other places, they’ve interacted and been friends with children and families with different backgrounds, different perspectives,” said Craven County Board of Commissioners member Etteinne “E.T.” Mitchell.

Nine On Your Side also spoke to some military children at Tucker Creek Middle School.

“I like making friends from different cultures and seeing people from different backgrounds and everything,” said student Maddy Magee. “It’s a very fun life, but there’s lots of sacrifices that are made.”

Students said they are thankful for the support.

“I really appreciate that you guys recognize us and for our parents serving the country,” said student RJ Meyer.

For those who want to support military children and observe this month’s celebrations, Craven County officials ask that you wear purple on April 21 to honor the military youth.

For those with loved ones in the armed forces near Camp Lejeune, Hug A Hero in Jacksonville is also planning April events for the Month of the Military Child.