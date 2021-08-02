Craven County commissioners vote for resolution against critical race theory being taught in public schools

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Board of Commissioners held a long discussion on Monday with debate on both sides concerning the teaching of critical race theory in schools there.

After nearly 2.5 hours of that debate, the commissioners voted 5-2 for a resolution against the teaching of critical theory in Craven County Schools. The amendment, brought to the commissioners by board member George Liner, also voices support for NC House Bill 324, which prohibits divisive theories such as critical race theory from behind taught in all North Carolina public schools.

Currently, critical race theory is not being taught in Craven County or other public schools in North Carolina.

Commissioners had different ideas on why this should or should not be taught in schools.

“I do believe that all people in our school system need to know the history of this country,” Commissioner Theron McCabe said. “Of course, I have been there. I am not in favor of this resolution at this time.”

“My problem with CRT is this history or is this is an interpretation of history,” Commissioner Etteinne Mitchell said. “I’m all for teaching facts, how we interpret the facts is a different issue and theory has a tendency to become reality.”

Monday’s meeting began at 7 p.m. with public comments wrapping up around 9:30 p.m. A proposed resolution on the table was just a suggestion for the school board, officials said.