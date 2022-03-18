NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven Community College (Craven CC) has been named one of the top military-friendly schools in the nation and received a silver designation on the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list. With its Havelock campus and a presence at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the college offers a number of military resources for active duty service members, veterans, and dependents.

Such military resources include tuition assistance for active-duty Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, and Air Force service members, as well as educational assistance programs for military spouses and VA and vocational education benefits. The college also offers specialized advising for military students and is a regionally accredited school, providing a seamless process for military students transferring to and from other institutions when relocating.

The Havelock Campus is home to Veterans Memorial Park, constructed in 2017 to recognize veterans and active-duty personnel. The park was a scholarship fundraising project, allowing individuals, families, companies, and organizations to order bricks engraved with specific names or messages and then have those bricks placed in the park. It also contains flagpoles that represent all five branches of the military, prisoners of war (POW), and those missing in action (MIA).

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. Colleges are measured on their ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students, and specifically for student veterans.