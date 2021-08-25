Craven County elementary school temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools has announced that one of its schools will temporarily close due to a number of COVID-19 cases there.

School officials said Wednesday that due to the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID and the high number of student quarantines, Graham A. Barden Elementary will need to close the school immediately for face-to-face instruction until September 7. The school will shift to remote learning during this time. School officials said the switch to Zoom learning will begin no later than Friday as teachers adjust to the method of teaching.

Officials said in the meantime, instructional materials will be available for independent learning through the learning management system, as well as additional items sent home today.

School officials also said if any staff and/or students begin experiencing any COVID-like symptoms during our school closure, please reach out to the school nurse, Luanne Mack via email Luanne.mack@cravenk12.org or via phone at (252) 444-5100 for assistance.

School officials also said as of Tuesday, the total number of positive students and staff with COVID-19 in the district is 14. The number of quarantines is 13 staff and 410 students.