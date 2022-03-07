NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifth graders from 15 elementary schools in Craven County will attend an interactive career fair on Tuesday at Craven Community College.

The event runs from 9-11 a.m. and from noon-2 p.m. Nearly 900 students will have the chance to engage with local businesses and organizations exploring various activities and programs including the college’s CDL truck and trailer, ambulance, and forklift, City of New Bern firetruck, sports equipment from New Bern Recreation & Parks Department; police officers with K-9s, a helicopter and much more.

School officials said the goal is to allow students the ability to explore many careers within their community and answer any questions while providing and building the knowledge of the basic skills needed with the many jobs on display.