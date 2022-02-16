Craven County hosts career expo for middle schoolers

NEW BERN, N.C. — Over 1,000 excited middle schoolers attended a career and technical education expo at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Wednesday as part of Career and Technical Education Month.

The expo is a partnership with Craven Community College. Even though this isn’t the first year of the expo, this is the first year back since the coronavirus pandemic. The expo is an opportunity for middle schoolers to see what is offered within Craven County high schools and in their community.

“This is an opportunity for them to see what we offer in our high schools. So they are each taking home a high school course guide from today they can share with their parent or guardian and they can look at it together,” said Holly Tolston, Craven County Schools director of career and technical education. “We have registration over the next couple of weeks. So this is not to be for them to see what we have to offer the high school and help them make decisions on what courses they want to take when they’re in high school.”

Middle school students at the event said it was fun to be able to actually talk with employers and learn more about their career options in Craven County with their friends.