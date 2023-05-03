NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A special meeting on Wednesday night will decide if one Craven County Elementary School will be repurposed.

The Craven County Board of Education will host a public discussion about what the old elementary school could be used for, as well as where the current students would be moved.

Officials with Craven County Schools said they want to use their resources efficiently while still maintaining quality education.

“Option one has always been J.T. Barber students, K-5, remain at J.T. Barber, the other option is to repurpose J.T. Barber as a Pre-K center and students go to other schools,” said Craven County Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller.

The meeting will be at the JT Barber Elementary School in New Bern at 6 pm Wednesday.