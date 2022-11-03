GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State and local officials including N.C. Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy discussed school safety during a security roundtable on Thursday at West Craven High School.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said one thing they pride themselves on is having school resource officers at every public school in the county.

“Just a few years ago, that was not the case. Elementary, middle and high so and not to mention our college campuses in the county as well,” said Hughes. “So this county, Craven County has taken it very seriously. And we are throwing a lot of resources, time, effort and training behind it. Just to make sure our kids, our future is protected.”

School officials said it was important to hear the concern for students’ safety.

“To know that everyone is concerned about our students that want to see good for them that wants to protect them. It is amazing because students are the foundation and the forefront of everything we do,” said Montrell Lee, West Craven High School principal.

Law enforcement officials said they want families in the community to know they would do anything to keep their children safe, which is why it’s so important they all came together to discuss school safety to make sure everybody is on the same page.