NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County Schools will be hosting its 4th annual Stuff the Bus on August 20.

The Stuff the Bus event is to help students in Craven County have all the supplies they need for the academic year.

BSH Home Appliances is passionate about starting our students back to school with the school supplies needed to start them on the road to success. PIE president Jason Jones and BSH Home Appliances Vice President Andy MacLaren announced that BSH Home Appliances has agreed to be the Title Partner for Stuff the Bus for the 4th consecutive year.

“BSH is committed to improving the quality of life at home and here in New Bern we want to help ensure that students are ready for school with the supplies they need on the first day of school,” MacLaren said. “We recognize that purchasing school supplies may be a challenge in some homes and we embrace this opportunity to help.”

“To assist those students, PIE will have a bright yellow school bus parked in front of Staples in New Bern on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm,” Jones said. “Generous shoppers can donate school supplies for students who have been identified as in need by their school counselors and principals. The supplies collected will be disbursed once school starts by the school principals.”

Volunteers from the schools and our community will be on hand and honking the horn of the school bus each time a donation is made as a way of showing thanks.

A shopping list is currently available on the PIE website at CravenPartners.com and is listed on the individual schools’ websites. Monetary donations will be accepted through the PIE website.

For those who can’t make it to the event, feel free to drop off school supplies year-round at the PIE office, located in the Craven County Schools Central Services office at 3600 Trent Rd.