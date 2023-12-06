NEW BERN, N.C. — At the November PIE board meeting, Debbie Hurst, Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) President, recognized Daniel Rhyne, Manager, Customer Field Operations for logging in his volunteer hours with the Hours 4 Good program through the Duke Energy Foundation, earning PIE $1,000!

Since Daniel first came on the PIE Board in July 2017, and long before that, Daniel volunteered at all of PIE’s events, and through his good nature and sense of humor he quickly endeared the entire PIE board.

Having served as a PIE President, he has demonstrated his belief in PIE and has given sage advice when serving on the executive committee and on applying for grants.

The funds were split between PIE’s membership drive, fund drive, and Pancakes for PIE. Pancakes for PIE, an event held at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill during the Christmas season, raises over $20,000 each year. It is one of Daniel’s favorite PIE events.

This brings the total funding for the 2023-24 school year from Piedmont Natural Gas to $7,900.

About Craven County Partners In Education

Partners In Education is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system.

Since 1989, PIE has been changing the lives of students and families in our community. For more information about Partners In Education, visit CravenPartners.com.