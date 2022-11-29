NEW BERN, N.C. — The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $11,060, $7,000 for Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary’s Leader in Me program, and $4,060 for James W. Smith Elementary’s literacy program.

These grants were funded through the Richard Chapman Cleve and the Craven County Unrestricted Funds, both administered through the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Pictured are, left to right: Jason Jones, PIE President; Debra Hurst, PIE 1st Vice President; Sherri Thomas, Principal, James W. Smith Elementary; Ashley Fillingame, Media Coordinator, James W. Smith Elementary; and Daniel Rhyne, PIE Past President (Craven County Partners In Education photo)

Pictured are, left to right: Jason Jones, PIE President; Debra Hurst, PIE 1st Vice President; Ciara DiNapoli, Drama and Music Teacher, Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary; Don Hughes, Interim Principal; and Daniel Rhyne, PIE Past President (Craven County Partners in Education photo)

The Vanceboro Farm Life funds will be used to book coaching sessions, provide resources, and sustain their Leader in Me membership for the 2022-23 school year. This program is based on the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, the book by Stephen R. Covey.

The grant award for James W. Smith will fund books to allow our JWS students to select books to keep as their own to take home through the Lexia “level up” reading program. When our students successfully reach reading benchmarks, they get a token to select a book from our “Reading is Our Superpower” vending machine for their home libraries.

NCCF recognized Craven County Partners In Education, Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, and James W. Smith Elementary at a reception celebrating this year’s grant winners on November 28.

The North Carolina Community Foundation’s Mission is to inspire North Carolinians to make lasting and meaningful contributions to their communities. They accomplish this mission through a unique statewide network of affiliates that leverages the collective power of local leadership to effect significant change throughout North Carolina. Craven Community Foundation and the Richard Chapman Cleve Fund work with NCCF to access investment management, fund accounting, legal expertise, grant-making, and other resources that support local charitable purposes. This approach has proven to be highly effective, allowing NCCF to provide the expertise and services associated with a full-service community foundation, while at the same time leveraging the local leadership and expertise necessary to meet community needs and ensure that resources stay local.

Craven County Partners In Education provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system. It is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation, Tax ID #56-1335975, and donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch. The license is not an endorsement by the State.

For more information about how you can support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or at Darlene.Brown@CravenK12.org. Visit the PIE website at CravenPartners.com to learn more about the programs offered by Partners In Education.