NEW BERN, N.C. — On Thursday, during a surprise announcement, Mrs. Kaitlyn Lee Watson, Principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School, was named the 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools.

In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Board of Education and will represent Craven County Schools in local, regional, and state events. Mrs. Watson was one of two finalists who interviewed with a local selection committee on October 4.

During the selection process, Mrs. Watson shared her school’s vision and mission, which focused on the Portrait of a Graduate. She explained that the school’s “vision and mission are not just words on paper, but a living reality that positively impacts students, staff, and the community.”

She discussed how she and her team constantly examine the school’s data in efforts to support and improve student achievement by using the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) framework.

She stated, “All staff are required to take the MTSS Belief Survey at the onset of each school year. The results of this survey help guide professional development decisions throughout the remainder of the school year.”