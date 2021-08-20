Craven County Schools announces additional COVID safety protocols

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Schools Board of Education held a work session on Tuesday where additional information on mask guidance was requested for indoor and outdoor activity.

On Thursday, at the monthly meeting, the board of education received a presentation from Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller on recommended COVID safety protocols. It was approved by the board for the 2021-2022 school year.

Below are the new measures, provided by Craven County Schools.

Outdoor Activities/Athletics/Marching Band

-All students are not required to wear masks during physical activity during recess. If students are sitting and not physically active and not appropriately distanced, they must wear masks.

-All special activities conducted outside do not require students to wear masks as long as they are physically active (ROTC, Color Guard, Drill Team, etc.)

-All athletes and coaches are required to wear masks when not actively participating in the athletic event (standing on sidelines, sitting on the bench, etc.)

-All athletes are NOT required to wear masks when actively participating in the event (on the field playing)

-Band members and directors are required to wear masks when sitting and playing in the stands

-Band members are not required to wear masks when marching/performing on the field

-Cheerleaders will distance 6 ft apart and are required to wear masks when taking a break

-Cheerleaders are not required to wear masks when actively cheering

-Spectators are highly recommended to wear masks, but wearing masks at outdoor sporting/band events is not required Indoor Activities/Athletics/Marching Band

-All students and staff must wear masks for any activities conducted inside the building.

-All athletes and coaches are required to wear masks when not actively participating in the athletic event (standing on sidelines, sitting on the bench, etc.)

-All athletes are NOT required to wear masks when actively participating in the event (playing volleyball, basketball, etc.)

-Band members and directors are required to wear masks when sitting and playing in the bleachers

-Band members are not required to wear masks when marching/performing on the court or during a competition (winter guard)

-Cheerleaders will distance 6 ft apart and are required to wear masks when taking a break

-Cheerleaders are not required to wear masks when actively cheering

-Spectators are REQUIRED to wear masks at all indoor activities/sporting events

It was also shared at the Board of Education Meeting that kindergarten parents/guardians will be able to walk their child to class on the first day of school. This will help create a welcoming environment and set the tone for a great school year.

As a reminder, all students and staff will be required to wear a face covering while inside all of our schools and while riding the school bus. This requirement is out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff and is an effort to help reduce student and staff quarantines. In accordance with the NCDHHS Strong Schools NC: Public Health Toolkit (K-12) requirements, students exposed to another student with COVID-19 at school will not have to be excluded from school (for up to 10 days) if they, along with the student they were exposed to are both properly wearing a mask. Mask breaks will be provided throughout the day (indoors and/or outdoors) and while students are eating breakfast and lunch. The district does offer mask exemptions, to complete the exemption request process please contact your child’s principal for the application.

Craven County Schools remains focused on keeping students safely in school and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we provide the best educational learning opportunities for all students. For this reason, the Board of Education will continue monitoring the COVID-19 data trends each month and make any necessary adjustments to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for all students and staff.