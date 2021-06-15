Craven County Schools announces Dr. Wendy Miller as new superintendent

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Board of Education announced that during a work session meeting on Tuesday, it as named its next school superintendent.

Dr. Wendy Miller was selected to fill the position left open when Superintendent Dr. Meghan S. Doyle announced her resignation, effective June 30. Miller will take over as superintendent on July 1. The Craven County Board of Education reports she will work on a three-year contract.

Miller currently serves the district as the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.

In a statement to its Facebook page, the BOE said, “Dr. Miller’s commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to the success of all students throughout her career has proven she is the best fit to carry forward the vision of the District. Her track record of driving academic and staff excellence for Craven County Schools over the past 30 years, along with her passion for working with students and families of our community, demonstrates her capability to succeed in this new role.

“As a product of Craven County Schools, Dr. Miller has a compelling desire to give back to the community in which she lives and serves. During the beginning of Dr. Miller’s career, she served Craven County Schools as a special education teacher, during which time she represented the district on both the state and national level. In 2005, she was selected as the North Carolina Teacher of the Year as well as a National Finalist for the Disney American Teacher of the Year.”

Miller completed the doctoral program in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University. Prior to obtaining her doctorate, she earned a Masters Degree in School Administration from East Carolina University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Special Education from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new superintendent for Craven County Schools,” said Dr. Miller. “I have had many outstanding experiences during my educational career however the greatest accomplishment I’ve had has been the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and families in Craven County Schools. I look forward to continuing this tradition while collaborating with the many great stakeholders of our district to help us excel as we move forward.”

“The Board of Education is excited that Dr. Wendy Miller will be the new leader for Craven County Schools,” said Board of Education Chairman Frances H. Boomer. “We strongly believe incredible things will happen in our district where all students are challenged and inspired to be successful. Under Dr. Miller’s leadership her creativity, passion, and heart will move our district in a positive direction while improving the educational outcomes for all of our students.”