NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday

Mike Swain

Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as well as the director of student services. Swain will work to provide quality instructional opportunities for students, while supporting the needs of all students, staff, and families. The school system said Swain is known for his ability to build strong relationships with students, staff, and families while creating a nurturing learning environment for all students. He looks forward to finishing the school year strong and celebrating the many achievements that will occur this semester.

There will be an opportunity for families to meet and greet Swain next Monday, Feb. 6, from 4-6 p.m. in the media center.

During the January Craven County Board of Education Meeting, Superintendent Wendy Miller announced Kris Thompson as the new principal at Early College EAST High School effective Feb. 1.

Kris Thompson

For the last 7 ½ years Thompson has served as an assistant principal at West Craven High School. She also served as the media coordinator for Tucker Creek Middle School for 16 years and early in her career, she taught English at New Bern High School.

“I believe that schools should be great places to be,” Thompson said. “I enjoy seeing students make the most of their high school experience both academically and socially. It’s exciting to support students in their journey as they prepare for life beyond high school. I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the students and families of Early College EAST.”

Thompson was born in New Bern, attended Craven County Schools and currently resides in Havelock with her husband and two sons.