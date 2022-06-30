NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is providing free food for students this summer.

The “Grab-N-Go” meals will be offered at six different schools within the district, and three additional meal spots will be added July 5.

“We know that it creates more access to students to be able to get these meals because so many of our students go without,” said Lauren Weyand, CCS school nutrition director. “And by doing this by having this opportunity to feed more students. It really makes a difference for our students here in the community.”