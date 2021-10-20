Craven County Schools superintendent wants Spread Kindness Day created on Nov. 12 for students, staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools Superintendent Wendy Miller addressed the county’s board of education on Tuesday about declaring Friday, November 12, as Spread Kindness Day.

Miller requested that November 12 be a non-instructional day for students and a remote workday for staff. It comes one day after Veterans Day, which is a federal holiday.

Miller asks that students and staff take the time to spread kindness on their day off from in-person learning. Their only homework assignments are to do something kind for themselves and do something kind for others.

The Craven County Board of Education was slated to meet Wednesday night to vote on this and other measures on its docket.

Miller believes this day is not a loss of an instructional learning day and that it is a way to do so in another way. She said that learning takes place beyond the classroom walls.

“One of the things we want our students to do is to care about and give back to their community, so this is a way for us to model that and give them the opportunity to really focus on that for one day,” Miller said.

Miller and her staff got the idea because Saturday, November 13 is World Kindness Day. She said a lot of the feedback she’s received from the community has been positive at the chance to have this day to give back and spend time with their families while doing so.

Miller also asked students and staff to use the hashtag #CravenCares to show their acts of kindness throughout the day.