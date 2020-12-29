Craven County Schools to begin second semester under Plan C

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools will begin the second semester under Plan C from Wednesday, Janaury 6, 2021 to Friday Janaury 15, 2021. Elementary students (grades K-5) will return to Plan A and secondary students (grades 6-12) will return to Plan B which was previously approved during the November 2020 Board of Education work session.

The Craven County Board of Education stated, “This will provide staff enough time for students and families to return to a normal schedule without holidays that will impact students and family member infection rates.”

For staff, it is recommend that they begin the second semester on January 4, 2021 as a optional workday, remotely and continue with remote workdays and remote instruction through January 12, 2021.

Staff will return to schools in-person on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, to prepare for the transition back to blended and in-person instruction (particularly for the elementary level). Teachers (or other staff) who need to be at school for the period of January 4, 2021 through January 12, 2021 to access broadband internet, to use their classroom or office resources and/or to have a more normalized schedule will be free to do so.

Administrators will be required to attend work in-person during this time to support teachers who are both in-person and remote. Maintenance staff, custodians, technology staff, school nutrition staff, nurses, and clerical support should report to work in-person during this time but observe all procedures for wearing face coverings at all times, minimizing (time and number of staff) congregating for meals and/or ensuring more than six feet of distance with colleagues at any time, and repeated hand washing.