NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools announced on Thursday that it will switch to remote learning on Friday due to the anticipated bad weather.

Pamlico County Schools also posted that it will have a three-hour early dismissal on Friday due to the tropical system expected to impact Eastern North Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

Carteret County Public Schools will also release students three hours early on Friday.

Hude County Public Schools will also operate remotely on Friday.

