NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County students got the chance to learn about career and technical programs available to them.

Tuesday was the CTE Career Expo. All 1,000 eighth-grade students came together to learn about the different pathways offered in high school, from culinary, health science and engineering classes.

“Actually, studies have shown that the earlier we begin talking with students about career opportunities and options for the and the older, they start thinking about it,” said Holly Tolston, director of Career and Technical Education for Craven County Schools.

“It was cool learning about all the different types of careers because you get to expand your ideas of something you never thought you would do,” said eighth grader Saniyah Brown, who attends Tucker Creek Middle School.

Registration is underway for some of these courses. Applications will wrap up in March.