NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A brighter future is the main goal for Smart Start.

Located at 2111 Neuse Boulevard, Suite F., the Craven Smart Start is a resource center that looks to provide many different services to children in many different counties. Smart Start was created in 1993 to assist children who were coming to school unprepared to learn and grow.

With programs focused on education and well-being, Smart Start has children and their families as the center of its focus. The Craven Smart Start center services Beaufort, Craven, Hyde, Pamlico, Tyrell, and Washington counties.

One of the programs and resources they offer is Healthy Social Behavioral Specialist, which focuses on technical assistance and training on addressing challenging behaviors in young children in child care centers. Infant and toddler specialists lead a program that ensures quality care in their first three years of life. There is also a parent referral specialist who makes referrals based on a family’s individual needs and the developmental needs of the child.

To find more information about Craven Smart Start, click here.

In the interview, Executive Director Cassandra Bennett, M.S., talks about the mission and the history of Craven Smart Start, the numerous programs that they have to offer, and upcoming events that give a special focus on the education of the children.

View the video to find out more.