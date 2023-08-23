NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Croatan High School is opening its new wing, just in time for the school year to start.

The new addition took around two years to complete, adding 14 classrooms for the entire English department and exceptional children classes. The school has over 1,000 students this year, so the extra space was needed. Teachers are moving in and eager to begin, along with their new principal, Chris Davis.

“It’s great to be growing. But obviously, you need the space. So this addition has provided us the space to do that. And so our students can be comfortable, staff can be comfortable. We have a top-notch facility,” Davis said.

The wing also features a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen for their CTE programs.