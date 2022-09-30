BEAUFORT, N.C. – Carteret County Public Schools has announced that the Croatan High School

Vocal Ensemble, under the direction of Ashton Humphrey, will be performing on October 7,

for the North Carolina chapter of the American Choral Directors Association at historic Duke Chapel on

the campus of Duke University.

Croatan is one of only three high schools in the state invited to sing for this prestigious event for the state’s most distinguished choral directors.

“The outstanding students who comprise the Croatan High School Vocal Ensemble demonstrate a commitment to excellence and dedication that led to their selection to perform,” Dr. Rob Jackson, Superintendent of Carteret County Public Schools said. “One person, one teacher can make a difference in countless lives. Director Ashton Humphrey is the embodiment of that truth. He gives deeply of himself for his students, and in return, they work hard to match his commitment with their own.”

Craig Everett, Director of Arts Education, added, “Our school system is committed to providing students

with memorable, life-changing experiences. Performing in beautiful Duke Chapel is just one example of the

experiences our students will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Croatan High School principal, Kay Zimarino also said, “As principal, I always welcome the opportunity to

showcase our students and staff, but it is truly an honor to have our vocal program perform for the American

Choral Directors Association.”