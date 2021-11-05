Cumberland County Schools warns parents to brace for bus driver absences next week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools leaders are planning for bus driver absences on Tuesday, the district said Friday.

“As school officials learn more, they will alert families if bus transportation is unavailable for specific routes,” the CCS notice said.

However, that notification may not be available until early Tuesday.

Cumberland County school officials said they “encourage parents to consider arranging before and after school transportation for their students on November 9.”

The possible driver protest comes after similar situations in Wake County. Hundreds of bus drivers no-showed multiple days this past week to bring attention to what they said was low pay and difficult working conditions. School leaders later approved a $1,250 bonus for full-time employees.

Thursday is a district holiday for Veteran’s Day. CCS also made the following day a wellness day, which is a non-instructional day for students.

The district’s entire message can be seen below: