CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff’s office search for a suspect they say had gotten away from custody.

Officials from Currituck County Schools issued the soft lockdown around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the elementary school. This means movement within the building will not be restricted, however, staff and students will not be permitted outside.

Deputies are currently searching for a suspect who had gotten away from custody and may be in the area.

There is still limited information regarding the suspect on the loose. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the incident.