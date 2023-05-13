GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Female students at D.H. Conley High School took to the football field Friday for a powder-puff game to raise money for a good cause.

Over 30 players were on the field and many fans were in the stands cheering on students playing in the first powder-puff football at the high school since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Clare Manning participated in the games and said it felt great to be on the field with her classmates and those she doesn’t get to see as often.

“It’s my senior year, so I’m really glad they did something like this this year,” said Manning. “I could, you know, get together with some of my friends and other people.”

D.H. Conley sophomores, juniors and seniors made sure to bring their A-game to the field to compete against each other. The proceeds from the game are going towards the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center in Greenville.

The junior team was coached by Isaiah Crumpler who earlier this week committed to play football at Rutgers. The senior team is coached by Bryce Weaver who will be joining the East Carolina University football team as a lineman. Weaver said it’s fun coaching the powderpuff game.

“Definitely some laughs because, you know, most of the coaches are thinking about, you know, coming out here and act like actual coaches,” said Weaver. “But really, we’re just going to be here to make sure to always have fun.”

Win or lose, students and fans said they’re glad to have been able to have the game again and bring a little football to the spring season.