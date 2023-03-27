NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office held its second annual DARE to Slime event on Monday. As expected, things got kinda messy.

Students at Creekside Elementary School in New Bern got the chance to slime Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Craven County Schools Superintendent Wendy Miller and their school Resource Officers. For the past several weeks, schools have been raising funds for the DARE or Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.

“I feel wonderful, a little wet right now, but you know this is exciting, you know?” Hughes said. “When you see how pumped up the kids were about this and the money that they raised and it all goes toward our DARE program which we’re just seeing a lot of positive results from.”

Creekside Elementary School raised more than $2,000. Altogether, participating schools raised more than $8,000 to support DARE initiatives in the area.