WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners is currently weighing in on a pivotal decision to change security personnel protecting the students and teachers.

The proposal is to replace Allied Universal, which is a third-party security system, with school resource officers from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The topic has been debated for a while now. On Tuesday, at the most recent commissioners meeting, the subject was brought up once again.

Officials say the use of SROs would provide a familiar environment as well as have a very nurturing comfort level between students, faculty and security. The board hasn’t reached an agreement on this yet as the timeline for approval has been a central debate.

The plan includes the hiring of 11 deputy SROs and a supervising sergeant who will each be a part of the sheriff’s office. The demand for personnel would require a specific level of training and skills to be completed before taking the position. With an August 2024 deadline fast approaching, this has left the board hesitant.

Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools Matthew Cheesman remains aware of the ongoing debate but has one thing on his mind no matter the outcome: the safety of students and faculty. He implores that whoever is to be appointed with the responsibility of protecting his schools, they must have a strong impact.

“So, both as a superintendent and a parent what matters most to me is presence,” he said. “From the start of the day at the car rider line, throughout the day, to the end of the day in the car ride line, and at times in our extracurricular activities. And that’s through the lens of a leading superintendent but also being a parent. ”

While figuring out the approval of the proposal, both school and sheriff’s office officials eagerly await the outcome. The next meeting is on December 12.

Click here to read more from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.