CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Cedar Point is collecting donations to help students stay warm in cold weather. Coats, hoodies, mittens, and gloves are currently needed. The donations go to Carteret County students who are in need.

Operation Bundle Up began four years ago in Cedar Point and is run by Jayne Calhoun. Counselors at the schools determine who receives the donations.

“The credit for the drive goes entirely to Mayor (Scott) Hatsell, who experienced poverty as a youngster,” Calhoun said. “Kids can’t help their circumstances, and most of the time, neither can their parents or guardians.”

Operation Bundle Up runs through February. To help, drop your donations off at the Cedar Point Town Hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.