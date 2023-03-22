WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students attending Beaufort County Community College who receive aid through the BCCC Foundation had a chance to dine with their benefactors on March 15.

The luncheon brings together future nurses, medical lab technicians, business owners, welders, and nail technicians, along with the scholarship donors. The BCCC Foundation gave out over $190,000 through scholarships.

This year’s speakers included BCCC president Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC Foundation donor, nurse anesthetist, and BCCC alumnus Scott McGowan and practical nursing student Deloris Clemons.

BCCC alumnus Dr. Scott McGowan started his education in high school, taking small engine repair classes at the college. He joined BCCC’s nursing program and has continued to add credentials to his name. He now works as a nurse anesthetist. In 2018, he started a scholarship fund to assist second year nursing students at BCCC.

After putting her children through college while working as a nurse aide, Deloris Clemons decided it was time to focus on her own education. Inspired by the Beaufort Promise, she returned to college as part of the practical nursing program. As part of her speech, she recited a poem to inspire others.

The BCCC Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization established in 1984 to provide community-based support for the college in achieving its educational and workforce development goals. Through the foundation, generous donors provide support for scholarships, institutional programs, faculty and staff development and facility improvements.

While the Beaufort Promise now covers tuition and fees more most students both in college credit courses and short-term credential courses, the BCCC Foundation has taken on the important role of covering textbooks and fees that would stand between a student and their education.

“The Beaufort County Commission has invested in our residents by extending the Beaufort Promise Scholarship into the future,” said Serena Sullivan, VP of Institutional Advancement. “For students who do not meet the residency or other requirements of the scholarship, the BCCC Foundation is ready to step in to assist students so that all of our service residents who show promise have the opportunity to get an education to match their goals and talents.”

New scholarships become available as community members work with the foundation to provide new opportunities. Four new scholarships this year include the Cornell McGill Memorial, Jeffrey Brock Tubaugh, Saundra Suave, and William “Bill” McCotter Scholarships.

Established in 2022, the Cornell McGill Memorial Scholarship is awarded in memory of long-time Board of Trustee member, Mr. Cornell McGill. Scholarships are awarded to students with academic promise (2.0 or greater) and who demonstrate financial need. Scholarship preference is given to those in the nursing program who reside in the BCCC service area. Scholarships may also be awarded to students in any program of study who demonstrate financial need and academic promise.

Established in 2022 in loving memory of Jeffrey Brock Tubaugh by his family, the Jeffrey Brock Tubaugh Scholarship is awarded first to a student is a cancer patient or a cancer survivor, or who has a parent, grandparent, or sibling who has had cancer or who has died of cancer. Preference is to a Beaufort County student who is in good academic standing.

Established in 2022 in loving memory of Sandra Suave by her family and friends, the Saundra Suave Scholarship is awarded to a student who shows academic promise and demonstrated financial need. Scholarships may be used for tuition or textbooks. Sauve was a long-time dedicated past employee of BCCC. Students must reside in the BCCC service area.

The William “Bill” McCotter Scholarship will be awarded to students in preferential programs of study of education, boatbuilding and/or industrial arts. Scholarships may also be awarded to students who show academic promise and demonstrated financial need if there is not an eligible student in the preferred program of study. Students must be in the BCCC service area.

Activities of the foundation are overseen by a 24-member board of directors comprised of civic and business leaders from BCCC’s four-county service area. The BCCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible. The Legacy Luncheon was sponsored for the tenth year in a row by Rod Cantrell, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

The BCCC Foundation will hold its 29th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament on May 5.

For additional information about contributing to the BCCC Foundation or applying for scholarships, contact VP of Institutional Advancement Serena Sullivan at 252-940-6326 or serena.sullivan@beaufortccc.edu.