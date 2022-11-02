GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools is bolstering security measures at its athletic events after shots were fired at a high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan last Friday.

James Kenan led Wallace-Rose Hill 31-28 with 25 seconds left on Friday when the incident happened. The game was halted with Wallace-Rose Hill lining up for a tying field goal when shots were fired from the area of the Wallace-Rose Hill stands, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Legion Stadium was cleared and the game was halted. The teams returned to finish the game Saturday morning.

The Duplin County Board of Education approved changes to its safety protocols Tuesday night.

“The Duplin County Board of Education takes the safety of our school community very seriously and is working with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Department to enhance current safety protocols,” a statement from the school system reads. “Beginning tomorrow, Nov. 2, additional law enforcement will be present at athletic events. Metal detection screenings will be conducted at all designated entrances. In addition, backpacks, briefcases, large purses, or drawstring bags are prohibited. Only clear bags will be allowed. Spectators who need medical, infant/toddler supplies or any other vital necessities must bring those in a clear bag. As per Board policy, dangerous contraband such as drugs and/or weapons are prohibited on school property. This policy along with expected codes of conduct will be strictly enforced.

“While these measures may cause some inconveniences, safety must remain our first priority To allow time for these additional safety screenings, gates will open early,” the statement continues. “Please check with your school’s event schedule for opening times. Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding these new safety measures, please contact your school principal.”