BEULAVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Duplin County Schools will recognize its seniors with graduation ceremonies that started Wednesday.

High schools all over Eastern North Carolina will be conducting graduation ceremonies over the next few weeks. Duplin County Schools is the first in ENC to recognize its graduates.

North Duplin High School recognized its seniors during a ceremony Wednesday morning. Here are the other dates for the other ceremonies for public high schools.

Wallace Rose-Hill High School, Thursday at 10 a.m.

East Duplin High School – Friday at 10 a.m.